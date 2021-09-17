The memory of a fallen deputy whose greatest dream was to spend his life as a law enforcement officer was honored Friday with the official naming of the Deputy Charles Edward Baskette Range, known before simply as the pistol range or lower range of the Greene County Range and Firearms Sports Complex.
Located just off Hal Henard Road, the pistol practice range now honors the memory of a cadet of the Walters State Law Enforcement Academy who died after suffering a heart attack at the range site during academy training. Eddie Baskette, as he usually was known, had been enthusiastically looking forward to a career in law enforcement with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at the time of his death.
The Greene County Commission resolution that authorized Friday’s memorial honor to Baskette was passed in November of 2019, and included some of Baskette’s biographical details, those being repeated in brief during Friday’s ceremonies.
Baskette began public service work in 1987 with the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, with which he served 11 years, achieving the title of every office or station of leadership during that time.
He was voted “Firefighter of the Year” three times.
He also volunteered as a Mosheim First Responder.
Desiring to be a patrol officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, he was hired initially as a corrections officer where he spent a year, after which he was rehired and assigned to patrol.
Upon passing the civil service exam, Baskette began the nine-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy in February of 1998.
March 23 of that year, he and fellow academy cadets were training on the firing range. While running, Baskette suffered a massive heart attack that claimed his life.
The Walters State Law Enforcement Academy now annually presents a graduating cadet with the Charles Edward Baskette Memorial Award citing courage and determination of the sort Baskette himself exemplified.
Looking on with Baskette family members Friday were members of this year’s graduating class of the law enforcement academy, which trains rising law enforcement officers from all across Tennessee.
Baskette’s widow, Gail, was there with son Justin Baskette and daughter Stacey Kesterson. Stacey’s husband, Josh Kesterson, is the county commissioner who introduced the resolution that led to the naming of the former “lower range” in Baskette’s memory.
In his comments at the ceremony, County Mayor Kevin Morrison thanked Kesterson for “helping push this across the finish line” in the county commission.
Other relatives and friends of Baskette also were present Friday.
Others speaking at the event included Sheriff Wesley Holt and former Greeneville Police Department Chief Terry Cannon, now range master at the firing range.
Holt announced that the “upper pistol range” of the firing range complex is to be named soon in memory of fallen Greene County Deputy Rick Coyle, who was fatally shot in the line of duty while attempting to make an arrest.
The range headquarters building is to be named in memory of Alan Broyles, former Greene County mayor, Holt announced.
Naming ceremonies similar to Friday’s will be held for those sites.
Several people who had known Baskette spoke of him as a man who smiled frequently and “infectiously,” who had a sharp sense of humor and unmatchable dedication to the work of law enforcement.
Baskette was described as a “good father, good husband, good son and good son-in-law.”
Speakers, quoting others who had known Baskette but could not be present at the ceremony, noted that, as a corrections officer and patrol officer, Baskette had a “loving heart” and insisted that everyone around him be respected and treated fairly, from fellow officers through members of the public and also incarcerated persons.
Greene County Chaplain Danny Ricker led in prayer at the beginning and close of the ceremonies. Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard served as flagbearers.
A sign bearing the image of Baskette and biographical information about him now hangs at the firing range as a permanent fixture.