Reader Thomas Jennings captured a “golden hour” photograph from the Chuckey community at sunset Wednesday. After a stretch of afternoon temperatures peaking in the 90s, the National Weather Service is calling for daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 80s for Friday through most of next week. A chance for showers and thunderstorms was on the NWS Morristown Office’s forecast each day, as well. Meteorologists issued a hazardous weather outlook early Friday, which warns of potential for isolated flooding throughout the region during periods of heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds. The Greeneville Sun always welcomes readers’ photos of sites and scenes in Greene County. Correspondents may make submissions for consideration for publication to info@greenevillesun.com.

 Special To The Sun/Thomas Jennings