Plans for the new Greene County Administrative Office Center located at the former Takoma Regional Hospital are coming together.
A committee that includes, among others, project architect Dave Wright, project consulting engineer Wayne Robertson, and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison met Wednesday to discuss the project.
Demolition and remodeling plans are having the finishing touches put on them and progress is being made in transitioning the building from a hospital to an administrative office building.
Since the building is over three stories tall, any remodeling and construction plans have to be approved by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Nashville, according to Wright.
“We want to get the construction plans all in one package and get them approved before we do anything with them,” Wright said Wednesday.
Those plans will be sent off to Nashville for review in the coming weeks.
“The department heads have put their stamp of approval on each of their spaces,” Morrison said.
The first floor of the former hospital will contain the offices of the Greene County clerk, register of deeds, trustee, property assessor, and building and zoning.
The first floor will also have multiple conference rooms, and a large open meeting space designed for County Commission meetings. The County Commission meeting area will be able to accommodate about 150 people in addition to the county commissioners.
“Every square inch on the first floor is planned. We have pretty much made it a ‘one-stop-shop’ for people coming in. We worked around structural columns, used existing toilets and added some toilets in certain areas,” Wright said.
The second floor of the building will house the offices of the county mayor, county attorney, budget and finance, and human resources, as well as a clinic and cafeteria.
“Our current plans are to get the cafeteria up and running again for employees and also for the public,” Morrison said.
The clinic will be a joint facility that will serve Greene County employees, Town of Greeneville employees and Greeneville Light and Power employees.
The third floor of the building will be the new home of all Greene County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices.
“That will now be where the public goes to do their business with the sheriff’s office,” Morrison said.
The sheriff’s office, deputy sheriff’s office, detective offices, shift offices, an evidence storage area, and training area will all be a part of the third floor facilities.
The fourth floor, which currently houses Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, will be the home of Greene County Schools Central Office once the Strong Futures program moves out of the building at the end of its three-year lease of the fourth floor.
“We have taken over 100,000 square feet and pretty well utilized it. When it is all said and done, it will be an asset for the county. Office sizes have increased 100%, really. There will be plenty of space there for the foreseeable future,” Wright said.
Some minor demolition has already been done in the former hospital.
“There was quite a bit of demolition done by inmates, mainly getting out the lay-in ceilings. The rest of the demolition in the plan will be done by professionals who will come in and haul it off, avoiding liability,” Wright said.
Wright and Morrison said they believe the demolition will be completed by the end of the summer.
Remodeling work on the third floor for the Sheriff’s Department and second floor clinic will then be done first.
The third floor has already been “de-hospitalized,” according to Morrison, with call lights, bumper rails and headboards being removed.
“We hope that the sheriff’s office can move in over there by this winter. The least amount of work has to be done on that floor,” Morrison said.
As for other offices, Wright said that it is likely that some will being moving to the facility in Fall 2023, with the entire move-in process being completed by January 2024.
“Of course all of these timelines are dependent on getting supplies,” Wright said. “We have already had to hunt and peck to locate equipment and material.”
Some changes have already been happening at the former hospital.
According to Robertson, the change-over from a boiler system to an HVAC system is progressing.
“We are moving the hospital building from a high pressure boiler steam and hot water system to a more conventional HVAC system. Everything revolved around the boilers and steam. It provided heat and hot water among other things. We were able to shut the boilers down on May 9 and about everything went off but the lights. They had operated continuously since 1974,” Robertson said.
The fourth floor where Strong Futures is located has successfully transitioned from boiler steam operation to HVAC operation. The rest of the building will follow suit as HVAC systems arrive and ductwork is redone.
All the water heaters in the building, which ran off of the boiler system, have been replaced with electric water heaters, according to Robertson.
The water heaters installed are for domestic usage, such as for hot water for bathroom sinks and laundry. The previous hot water heaters on the boiler system were industrial grade due to the need for hot water for the many showers and medical uses in the building.
A new gas line to supply HVAC units has also had its installation completed at the building.
New windows for the front side of the building facing the Asheville Highway will be installed next week.
The new windows and frames will replace windows that were leaky and inefficient.
“Some of them would rattle when you touched them,” Wright said.
“We are going to get it good and weather tight and maximize efficiencies,” Morrison said.
While some changes and improvements to the old hospital are being made, Wright said the overall structure is in good shape.
“The building has good bones. This is a great repurpose of a building that has not sat vacant for too long. If this had sat vacant for five years it would have been more of a challenge. It is going to be a great building for the county. It really is a premier repurposing job,” Wright said. “We have done a lot of work and have a lot of work to do.”
Turning the hospital into an office building has been a task to take on, but one that Morrison hopes will be worthwhile.
“This is a place that the county will not have to move from for the next 50 to 100 years,” Morrison said.
Formulating a plan on how to keep all services available to the Strong Futures program on the fourth floor while the demolition and remodel gets underway in the rest of the building has provided an added challenge, but a challenge that Greene County maintenance crews, Wright and Robertson have met so far.
“It has been a challenge,” Robertson said.
“But a good challenge. We have enjoyed it,” Wright said.
“Yes, you’re right. A good challenge,” Robertson replied.