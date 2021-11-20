Today, Nov. 20, is the anniversary of a history-making wedding that occurred in 1947: the marriage of Princess Elizabeth to Philip Mountbatten.
Elizabeth was at that time “heir presumptive” to the British throne. Now she is Queen Elizabeth II monarch of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms, and probably the best-known monarch in the world (though public and popular media attention in recent years has largely shifted to other, younger members of the British royal family).
The wedding made international news, and though The Greeneville Sun of 1947, unsurprisingly did not send a reporter for in-person coverage, it did carry the story at the top of the front page, the writer named as Tom Williams. No mention was given in the byline of whether Williams wrote for the Associated Press or some other news entity.
Williams began his story as follows: “Princess Elizabeth and her beloved, the newly named Duke of Edinburgh, were married today in the solemnity of Westminster Abbey and rode back to Buckingham Palace to the cheers of a million Britons beneath a clearing sky.”
The wedding, Williams wrote, was “the greatest event for Britons since George VI became king,” and brought a “bright splash of color” to a nation that had endured bombings and economic strains due to World War II.
Today, 74 years later, the former Princess Elizabeth, now 95, remains on the throne as the world’s longest-reigning monarch. Her 69 years on the throne already tops Queen Victoria’s 63-year reign, and makes Elizabeth one of the most enduring public figures in a world where changes occur at breakneck pace.
When she ascended the throne, she already had some experience in representing Britain on a monarchal level, having filled in for her ailing father at events he normally would have handled.
Elizabeth’s face as a bride was, reporter Williams wrote, “radiant above an ivory satin gown embroidered with thousands of pearls.”
She wore “a diamond tiara and a lipstick suited to television cameras.”
In making their marriage vows before the Archbishop of Canterbury, Elizabeth vowed to “love, cherish and obey” her husband, while his vows to her promised only that he would “love and cherish” her, with the word “obey” left out.
The couple had a lengthy life together, Philip having died only this year, in April.