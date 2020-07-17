After one of the hottest days this summer, the Threetles brought some cool 1960s favorites to life Thursday during the third performance of Main Street: Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawns concert series. The Threetles played some of the most popular Beatles tunes from the band’s early days through the end of the 1960s. My New Favorites, shared their original country-flavored songs to open Thursday’s concert. The free concert series, which is observing social distancing and mask wearing precautions, will continue next Thursday featuring performances by the Tennessee Champagne and the Chris Johnson Band.