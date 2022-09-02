A Light Clouds Can't Hide Sep 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greeneville Sun employee Taunya Blazer took this photo of light breaking from behind clouds while on a walk earlier this week. She calls it "Let His Light Shine." Sun Photo By Taunya Blazer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall North Greene Falls To Castlewood Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests