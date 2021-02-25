Wednesday afternoon's warm temperatures provided ideal conditions for painting the cornice atop a building on South Main Street. Crews have been working on upgrades to the facade for the building to house the McAfee & McAfee attorney office for the past several weeks. Facade improvements are also continuing at a building across the street at 122 S. Main St., as a new street level entrance is taking shape. Its owners, Jamey and Tammy Fillers, received a facade grant through Main Street: Greeneville for the improvements to the building planned for a bistro/pub. A Main Street grant was also provided for earlier improvements at the McAfee & McAfee building.