This pair of ducks found a relaxing place to stop for a swim and a drink of water Monday afternoon in a small pond that has formed from recent rains in fields adjacent to the Tusculum Walking Trail behind the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site. Between Friday and Monday afternoon, most locations within Greene County received around 1.25 inches of rain with the extreme northwest and southwest sections receiving around 1.7 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The county will get a chance to dry out a little later in the week. The forecast calls for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday night with dry weather into the weekend.