It was a beautiful night at the 71st Annual Greene County Fair on Wednesday.
A day after a downpour forced fair-goers indoors, there was not a cloud in sight as the sun set and the lights on the midway lit up the night sky.
Hundreds of fair goers enjoyed the many rides the fair had to offer long into the night.
The weather forecast for the rest of the week looks good — if hot — for the fair. The national weather service predicts a high temperature in the low 90s Thursday and the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, the last day of the fair. However, the weather service predicts 20 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day Friday and a 40 percent chance of showers Saturday night.
The fair is open until 11 p.m. each evening.