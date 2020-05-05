Monday was more than just ideal weather for taking a walk or working in the garden. It was a perfect day for construction activities such as the replacement of the natural gas line under West Depot Street. A crew from Pipeline Construction, at left, was busy under cloudless, sunny skies digging out the old Atmos Energy line near the intersection at Irish Street while another crew filled an adjacent section of a trench where work was completed. A Greeneville Water Commission crew, right, was also working Monday on the same stretch of Depot Street to repair a water line break that occurred due to the gas line replacement. The gas line will be replaced a block at a time from Main to Loretta streets and will continue to result in traffic detours for the next 12 weeks. The replacement is in advance of larger streetscape improvements planned along Depot Street as part of the Greeneville Downtown Redevelopment Plan.