Art and the rural outdoors were combined in the same brushstroke Saturday at the Greeneville Farmers Market, on the grounds of the Doak House Museum in Tusculum.
Members of the Greeneville Arts Council sat in abundant sunshine working on paintings. It was also Kids Day and Bring Your Neighbor Day at the Farmers Market. Children sold homemade crafts and other items.
GAC member Dave June was working on an oil painting of a section of the Doak House with a chimney.
“This is what they call plein air painting. This is just to get outside and paint,” June said.
June was part of the “plein air group” from the GAC that visits different outdoor locations in Greene County to paint.
“It’s a different world out here than in the studio. I enjoy it,” he said.
Nearby, the strains of a melody that could have been heard on the Rev. Samuel Witherspoon Doak property 200 years ago resonated from a violin played by 12-year-old Chloe Suarez.
“It’s beautiful,” June said.
Suarez said she is self-taught and has been playing for about three years.
“I taught myself off YouTube. In the last year, I just started professional lessons,” said Suarez, of Gray.
Selections played included “folk songs and kids' songs because it’s Kids Day,” she said.
“This is my first time here. I love it. It’s so pretty here,” Suarez said.
At a nearby table, Elsie Rogers was selling bracelets she made, along with cookies.
“I like making bracelets and I like painting,” the Tusculum View Elementary School fifth-grader said.
The crafts were admired by other children at the Farmer’s Market.
“I like seeing their faces when they see my bracelets,” Rogers said.
Rogers was joined by her grandmother, Donna Sexton.
“It’s just homemade goodies,” Sexton said.
There were plenty of farm-to-table items available Saturday at the Farmer’s Market.
Judy Shelton, who operates The Ole Farm House booth with her husband Walter, displayed a variety of items for sale from their farm on Johnson Road.
Sourdough bread, jars of jalepeno jelly and goat milk soap were among items for sale.
“I usually sell out of my sourdough bread and jalepeno jelly,” Shelton said.
Shelton was happy with the beautiful weather Saturday morning.
“We love it here. We’ve got lots of trees and green and the Doak House. This is our Kids Days and Bring Your Neighbor Day, and we let the kids set up for free,” she said.
The Greeneville Farmers Market is a producers’-only market. Market vendors must have produced any items offered for sale.
The Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through the end of October. It is located at 690 Erwin Highway at the Doak House Museum on the Tusculum University Campus.
For more information, visit the market’s website or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GreenevilleFarmersMarket .