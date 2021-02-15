The weekend's overcast sky created an appropriately forlorn atmosphere around this old, long-abandoned train station in Limestone, just over the Greene County line. Crumbling, long unused and weather-beaten, the small structure originally built by the Southern Railroad gives little hint of the important role in transport and commerce that such stations played in the railroad’s heyday. Limestone, the unincorporated community that this depot served for years, was the birthplace in 1797 of a man named Samuel Blair Cunningham. Cunningham studied at and graduated from Washington College a few miles distant, became a physician and later was an important figure in helping organize backing for a railway between Knoxville and Bristol.
