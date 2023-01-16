Rhonda Hickey, a radiology technologist at Greeneville Community Hospital, is the recipient of the Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant's Heart Award.
In addition to the care and services she provides to patients as an X-ray and computerized tomography (CT) technologist, Hickey has formed connections with some of them in another way – by crocheting prosthetics for breast cancer survivors.
The idea struck her when she was exercising with one of her friends who had had a mastectomy, according to information from Ballad Health. Hickey noticed her friend adjusting silicone inserts, noting how uncomfortable and hot they must be during a workout.
Hickey remembered a pattern for “knitted knockers” she’d seen while browsing the web, and started researching how she could make a pair for her friend.
Instead of knitting the prosthetics, Hickey decided to crochet them. They proved to be a hit for her friend, who was delighted at how much more comfortable they were than the traditional silicone prosthetics she had been wearing.
That inspired Hickey to use her skills to help some of the patients she saw every day. Since then, she has donated several pairs to the breast cancer center and has made several more for particular patients.
Some of her favorite interactions with patients are when she sees the boost of confidence they have after receiving a pair of her handmade prosthetics. One older patient's eyes filled with tears of joy when Hickey offered to provide her with a pair.
Hickey wants to serve an underserved population – mastectomy patients who aren’t good candidates for reconstruction surgery. She certainly shows the heart of a servant as she helps bring a smile of comfort and confidence to many of her patients.
