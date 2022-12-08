A decades-old landmark of the St. James community of southern Greene County is coming back to life with the reopening of Cotton’s Country Store.
Many readers may remember the store as “Cotton Neas Grocery,” the name it began operating under in 1947.
It was one of those small country stores scattered across Greene County, where farmers and hunters would gather to swap stories and solve the world’s problems. Many of those stores have been vacant for years and are falling into disrepair.
Cotton’s granddaughter, Connie (Luttrell) Wendling, and her husband, Ralph Wendling, have remodeled the one in St. James for reopening on Saturday.
A grand opening is scheduled for noon, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Connie recently told the history of the store’s ownership, beginning with her grandparents Cotton and Henrietta Neas.
“It very quickly became a gathering place and landmark within our community,” she said. “To this day, folks still talk about Henrietta’s bologna sandwiches.”
After her grandparents’ passing, she said, her uncle, Terry “Mopey” Neas sold sporting goods, and the store remained an important gathering spot.
After Mopey’s sudden passing in 2008, the store remained closed until the Wendlings moved here from Massachusetts in June 2021.
Connie said it took some time for her and her husband, who both have extensive business experience, to get everything ready to reopen as Cotton’s Country Store.
The goal was to honor “the history and legacy of my family and community while bringing in new ideas, including our own farm fresh eggs and USDA registered Black Angus grass fed and finished beef (free-range whole chickens to come), and traditional groceries, along with breakfast and deli sandwiches, and soups for folks on the go or to enjoy on our expanded porch,” she said.
Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday.
The store is located at 5990 Cedar Creek Road, at the crossroads of St. James and Cedar Creek roads.
Connie said they are excited to reintroduce Cotton’s, and they look forward to growing and serving the community.
They are accepting applications for deli and register positions.
The store can be found on Facebook under “Cotton’s Country Store.”
Connie invites everyone to, “Join us in celebrating our community, and embracing our history and our future.”