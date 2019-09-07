Good Times At Roby

As her beaming smile shows, Hazel Bible, right, a new member of the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center’s board of directors, picked a sweet time to visit the center Friday morning. Roby personnel served tasty banana splits for an early celebration of Grandparents Day, which is Sunday. Roby Director Glenda Blazer, left, joined staffers Judy Rader and Janis Sensabaugh in creating the treats. Billie Gilland, 89, was recognized as the oldest grandparent present; Joel Williams, 62, was the youngest; and Lois Johnson had the most grandchildren (13) and great-grandchildren (22).

 Sun Photo by Cameron Judd