The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department posted this sign on its property on Old State Route 34 in Limestone reminding families to water their Christmas trees. The message is timely with Christmas trees up in homes around Greene County. According to the National Fire Protection Association, between 2015 and 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year. These fires caused an average of two deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage annually.