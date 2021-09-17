Breathing difficulties have been the most troublesome part of it for Kylie Malone, Chuckey-Doak High School 10th grader and multi-sport athlete. There also has been fatigue and occasional dizziness.
The “it” mentioned above is COVID-19, which knocked the active soccer and basketball player (soon to add tennis as her third sport) off her feet and landed her in a hospital bed recently. Kylie, only 15 years old, isn’t sure exactly where she picked up the virus, but feels sure it happened at school, where some classmates tested positive.
What made Kylie begin to suspect she might have COVID-19 was mostly a general feeling of being run-down, plus persistent chills. And the usually active girl was so impacted that she slept an entire day, something she never does normally.
The day after that long sleep, she received a COVID test and was not surprised when it came back positive.
In an interview Thursday, sitting alongside her mother, Autumn Malone, on the porch swing of their residence in the Chuckey/Limestone area, Kylie described her experience with the viral disease that has created a global pandemic.
Kylie had not received a vaccine against the virus at the time she became ill. She was scheduled to get the vaccine, but the illness got there first and led to her hospitalization in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City. She was in the hospital the very day she was scheduled to receive the vaccine, so the shot was delayed.
Kylie still plans to be vaccinated, and is hopeful that, until then, natural immunity from having had the disease will be on her side and help keep her healthy.
Her mother, Autumn, has received the vaccine, getting the first shot in December of last year and the second after the standard waiting period.
Mother and daughter both held ambivalent feelings about the vaccine earlier on, having heard both negative and positive viewpoints.
Autumn was uncertain whether her daughter should take the vaccine because she had heard talk of possible effects on fertility in later life.
Autumn is an occupational therapist at Laughlin Health Care Center and chose to go ahead with the vaccine for herself in part because she wanted to be as sure as possible she did not unwittingly bring the virus into her workplace, where there are many aged and at-risk individuals.
She also had read information on vaccines by advocates such as Dr. Daniel Lewis, a Greeneville physician who suffered a difficult bout with COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Since then Lewis has vigorously promoted vaccination, even gaining national exposure for it.
Weighing her options, Autumn decided vaccination was the most sensible and practical choice for her, and believes the vaccines probably have protected her.
When Kylie got sick, Autumn’s concerns focused on her daughter more than on herself. Autumn took a hiatus from work to tend to her Kylie’s needs.
Did Kylie herself worry, while hospitalized, that she might not survive the virus? She said Thursday that her concerns weren’t so much about survival, as they were on getting back on her feet and regaining the strength, stamina and focus she needs to pursue her active life as a student, as president of her 10th-grade class at C-DHS and as an athlete.
While Kylie was at her worst, Autumn worried about some of her medical readings. Kylie’s O2 levels ideally would have ranged in the 90s or higher, but dropped into the 80s while COVID-19 had her in its grip.
Even more alarming was Kylie’s elevated resting heart rate. For a healthy young person of Kylie’s age, a heart rate of 60 to 100 is normal.
Kylie’s heart rate reached 200. And even though the girl is described by her mother as “a tough cookie,” that speeding heart rate frightened Autumn. Kylie herself remembers how weak and lethargic she felt when her heart was pumping that fast and wouldn’t slow down.
She experienced nausea strong enough to make her throw up as the illness rose within her. She felt bad enough that, even though her mother was ready to drive her to the hospital, Kylie requested an ambulance so that she could have more medical oversight during the trip.
It took about two hours of emergency room treatment to stabilize her.
Adding to her mother’s worries was the fact that Kylie has a couple of underlying medical conditions that potentially could have made COVID-19 more dangerous to her.
One is Medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency, usually abbreviated as MCAD. The Mayo Clinic describes it as “an inherited disorder that prevents your body from breaking down certain fats and converting them into energy.”
This can result in a dangerous drop in the level of sugar in the blood, or hypoglycemia. According to Mayo, MCAD deficiency is present from birth and is a lifelong condition.
Kylie’s second underlying health condition is Factor V Leiden, a mutation of one of the clotting factors in the blood that can increase risk of abnormal blood clot development, again according to the Mayo Clinic.
Despite any such risks, Kylie made it safely through her several days of hospitalization. Her mother is vocal in her admiration for the care her daughter received at the Niswonger hospital. “I’ve got nothing but good to say about them,” she said.
A bright spot for Kylie during her hospital stay was the arrival of flowers, balloons and gifts from friends. The distraction the gifts themselves brought, and especially the love and support they represented from her friends, touched her heart deeply.
To her knowledge, no other Chuckey-Doak students have been hospitalized with COVID-19, though there have been other cases in the school.
Asked if it was beneficial to have a mother who is a health care professional through her bout with the virus, Kylie’s answer was an un-hesitant yes. Autumn has been constantly on her daughter’s side and at her daughter’s side, often literally. This has including sleeping in the same bed with her just to make sure she is near if Kylie needs anything.
Home now and still under Autumn’s watchful care, Kylie is slowly becoming more like her pre-COVID self, but there is distance yet to go. She estimates herself as being only “about 25 percent” back to where she was before in terms of stamina. And though the viral infection itself is past, she still goes through rounds of headache, dizziness and fatigue.
She’s tentatively planning a return to school (where she carries a 4.55 academic average) in the coming week, depending upon how she feels.
Kylie, a soccer player since age 4 and a basketball player since age 7, does not expect to be able to play soccer again immediately, which frustrates her because it is her favorite sport. Her goal at present is to be able to back on the field when district play begins mid-October, and even then she does not expect to have the stamina to play entire games.
Her soccer positions are defensive middle and offensive middle, both of which require a lot of running, and right now, even short walks leave her winded. But she’s getting stronger by the day and determined to eventually shake off all lingering effects of that virus.
She was elected to the Chuckey-Doak Homecoming Court and hopes she’ll be strong enough to make the walk across the field with her escort. She’s optimistic.
Among those cheering her on through her rebuilding phase is her maternal grandfather, Dale Long of The Greeneville Sun, who had his own quite serious round with COVID in 2020.
Like Autumn, he knows that COVID-19 can be overcome, and that Kylie is just what Autumn says: a “tough cookie.”
She’ll be back! Watch for it.