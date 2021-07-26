The gates of the Greene County Fair will open at 4 p.m. Monday, resuming a much-anticipated tradition interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairgoers will find a mix of familiar attractions and new innovations this week, fair Board of Directors President Rick Clark said Sunday.
The 2021 Greene County Fair runs Monday through Saturday and has been months in the making. Vendors, amusement providers and exhibitors finished final preparations over the weekend.
“We’re expecting a pretty significant turnout this year,” Clark said.
Turnout depends, in part, on the weather. The forecast for this week is generally promising, although Clark noted an interesting quirk.
“It looks pretty good for the week but historically, for six of the last seven (fairs), it rained on Monday night, so we’ve come to expect it will rain Monday,” he said.
One change the public will notice is in the Ann Gaut Expo Building, which will have a performance stage and a redesigned exhibit hall in “almost a museum style,” Clark said.
Many of the entertainment offerings previously held on the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion stage will now be inside the expo building.
“It will be in a nice, air conditioned spot. I think the public will like that,” Clark said.
A petting zoo for children has been absent for several years, but returns for the 2021 fair. The “Woolsey’s Overlook Farm Barnyard Nursery and Petting Zoo” will include an assortment of animals under a tent in the horse ring area.
“It’s at no extra cost and I think the kids will love that,” Clark said. “It’s a brand new feature for us.”
Kids will also like the assortment of inflatables that will be next to the Andrew Johnson Pavilion, he added.
A variety of entertainment activities will be offered this year on the Main Stage. Pageants, including Fairest of the Fair on Monday night, will be held the first several nights in the week.
Professional wrestling will be presented Wednesday night on the Main Stage. On Saturday, the “Somewhat Petty” Tom Petty tribute band will play on the stage before fairgoers have the opportunity to compete for prizes in a “Family-Feud” themed event.
Registration for five-member teams can be done at the fair or online.
Participants will be drawn at random, Clark said.
Livestock shows will be held throughout the week, and the midway will offer a variety of amusement rides, Clark said. Belle City Amusements returns as amusements vendor.
Perhaps the most popular fair attraction, the demolition derby, will be featured on three different nights. Demolition derbies will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena.
Those attending the fair can wear masks or take whatever COVID-19 precautions they deem necessary, Clark said.
“We’re leaving it up to the individual,” he said. “Most of our venues are open-air venues.”
He said many fair events are held onstage, and other exhibits and events are positioned in open-ended buildings that have good ventilation.
There will be plenty of food options and other commercial vendors at the fair this year, although there may be a slight drop-off in 2021 due to staffing issues, Clark said.
“It will be a strong turnout, but a little bit lighter this year and that’s the nature of the economy and being able to staff their booths,” he said.
Fair patrons will notice “the different look and feel from what they’ve seen in the past” in popular spots like the expo building, Clark said.
Information about the fair, including how to register for the Family Feud event Saturday night, can be found on the fair website, www.greenecountyfair.com, or on the Greene County Fair Facebook page.
The public is looking forward to the Greene County Fair after a year spent in isolation by many due to the pandemic.
“We think we will have good crowds,” Clark said. “This year in January and February, nobody knew if (it would be held). When that downward trend happened and when we announced we could continue this year, they were glad to hear it.”