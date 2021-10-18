A Walk in Their Boots is hosting its 10th annual All-Era Military Timeline.
This tribute to the American soldier takes place Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 6 and 7, at Tipton Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, is free to attend, and features battle reenactments, weapons demonstrations, military vehicles, a lecture series and more.
There will be opportunities to visit displays and interact with living historians portraying “Soldiers in the Field” with representations from Revolutionary War to Modern Day. Organizers invite visitors to “come experience a day in the life of our American servicemen and women through history as we honor their service to our nation!”