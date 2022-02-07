NASHVILLE —The trend of higher gas prices continues into the second week of February, according to a news release from Tennessee AAA. Since Jan. 31, gas prices across Tennessee have risen a nickel per gallon, on average. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.15 which is 13 cents more expensive than one month ago and 91 cents more than one year ago.
"Oil prices saw another strong round of gains last week, so, unfortunately, it looks like the pain at the pump may continue,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA — The Auto Club Group. "The upward momentum in crude prices has been driven by geopolitical concerns related to Russia, cold weather and constricted global crude output. The price of crude rose $6 last week, which if sustained, could trigger another 10-15 cent hike at the pump in the coming weeks."
According to AAA, 14% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.97 for regular unleaded. The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.48 for regular unleaded.
The most expensive metro market in Tennessee is Memphis, where gasoline averages $3.25 per gallon, and the least expensive are Cleveland and Chattanooga, where the average cost is $3.09 per gallon, according to AAA.
NATIONAL PRICES
Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.
The national average for a gallon of gas has surged to $3.44, eight cents more than a week ago, 14 cents more than a month ago and 98 cents more than a year ago.
Gas was last this expensive in 2014, according to AAA.
