With summer 2021 in full bloom, many Greene Countians look forward to travel after over a year largely confined to home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though average gas prices in Tennessee have risen nearly $1 a gallon in the last year, that is not deterring travelers.
Many people plan to drive to destinations within six to eight hours of their homes, according to AAA.
Gas prices in Tennessee dropped an average of 3 cents for the week ending Monday, the largest week-over-week decrease so far this year, AAA reports.
The Tennessee average gas price is now $2.85, which is four cents less than one month ago and 96 cents more than one year ago.
“Despite the latest increase in demand, many motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks. During this same period, the Tennessee gas price average has declined three cents,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a news release.
According to AAA:
- 93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3 a gallon.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices is $2.62 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices is $3.11 for regular unleaded.
The national average price of gasoline decreased by a penny in the week ending on Monday, down to $3.07 a gallon
The average gas price for Tennessee was $2.85 a gallon on Monday, and about $2.87 for the Knoxville area.
The most expensive metro markets as of Monday were Memphis, at $2.90; Johnson City, at $2.90; and Morristown, at $2.88.
The least expensive metro markets were Chattanooga, at $2.75; Cleveland, at $2.76; and Clarksville, at $2.79.