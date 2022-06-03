AAA terms it “the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.”
The time frame between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day marks a dangerous time of year for young drivers.
“Nationwide, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ — a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” according to an AAA news release.
For every mile driven, new teenage drivers between 16 and 17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.
With school is out for summer, inexperienced teenage drivers have more time to spend on the road.
“That means more time driving at night and potentially engaging in risky behaviors like speeding, texting, or simply sharing the vehicle with teen passengers. The risk gets even greater when you add more vehicles on the road,” the release said.
“This summer could prove to be even more dangerous for teen drivers as the 100 Deadliest Days coincides with what is expected to be a busier summer driving season than last year. AAA expects two years’ worth of pent up travel demand to be unleashed in the coming months. That means more traffic on our roadways, which raises the crash risk, particularly for young, inexperienced drivers,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Cooper cited statistics from 2011 through 2020 to support the contention. She said that each of those years, an average of 2,063 teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes nationwide, including 642, or 30% of the total, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
More than 7,142 people died in teenager-related summertime crashes between 2011 and 2020, according to AAA. The toll averages out to more than seven people per day each summer, compared to six people per day during the rest of the year.
In Tennessee, an average of 18 teenage drivers are involved in fatal crashes during the “100 deadliest days.”
On average, 70 people lose their lives in teenage driver-related crashes every year, Nineteen people, or 27% of the fatalities, occur during the Memorial Day to Labor Day time frame. A total of 190 people were killed in teenage driver-related crashes in the state during the last 10 summers, figures compiled by AAA show.
“Teens’ inexperience behind the wheel makes them more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors like speeding, distracted driving, and driving while drowsy,” Cooper said. “Even young drivers that are prepared and focused carry an increased crash risk due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. That’s why it’s so important for parents to play an active role in guiding their teens toward safe driving behaviors.”
UNDERSTANDING RISKS
Cooper said that understanding the risks and knowing the facts behind the statistics will prepare both parents and their children for the days ahead. She emphasized seven factors:
- Driving with teenage passengers: Teenage drivers’ crash risks multiply when they have teen passengers. Parents are advised to “set limits and enforce them.”
- Driving at night: Night driving is more dangerous due to limited visibility, fatigue, and impaired drivers on the road. “This is especially a risky time for teens. Limit the time your novice driver spends behind the wheel at night,” Cooper said.
- Not wearing a safety belt: Wearing a safety belt greatly reduces the risk of being hurt or killed in a crash. Make a rule: everyone buckles up for every trip.
- Speeding: Speed is a leading factor in crashes for teens and adults. Teens need to follow posted speed limits and parents should set a good example and strong rules. Teens should also learn how to adjust their speed based on roadway factors like reduced traction and visibility and varying traffic volumes.
- Distracted driving: Teenage passengers are the biggest distraction to teen drivers, but cell phones come in second. Many teens admit to interacting with their phone and in-car infotainment systems while behind the wheel despite clear dangers. Make a family rule covering these and other distractions that everyone abides by.
- Drowsy driving: Teenagers have a hard time getting enough sleep and often struggle with drowsiness. Drowsy driving is as dangerous as drunk driving, and teens have the highest risk. Ensure everyone who is behind the wheel has gotten enough sleep.
- Impaired driving: Driving impaired from alcohol and other drugs puts everyone at risk. “Enforce strict zero tolerance rules with your teen and be a good role model,” Cooper said.
AAA offered advice for parents looking to keep their teenagers safe this summer.
“The single most important thing parents can do to keep their teens safe behind the wheel is to be actively involved in the learning to drive process,” Cooper said.
AAA offers the following related advice:
- Talk with teenagers “early and often” about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.
- Teach by example: Maintain appropriate space around your vehicle, adjust your speed to the conditions and minimize risky behavior when you drive.
- Establish a parent-teenager driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers. More information is available at https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/teen-driver-safety/.
- Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teenager.
- Enroll each teenage driver in both online and in-person driving courses.
- Talk with teenagers about anticipating the mistakes of other drivers and how to adjust their driving to others.
AAA ‘HOW TO DRIVE’ PROGRAM
“Quality driver education is critical in developing safe driving behaviors for teens,” the release said. AAA, a leader in driver safety for mover 75 years, developed an online, supplemental program for teen drivers.
AAA’s How To Drive Online program “provides a solid foundation of the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce a teen’s risk behind the wheel. The program is an online, 25 hour course that features:
- Convenient, self-paced delivery.
- Research-based curriculum.
- Videos, simulations, and interactive exercises to enhance content retention.
- Optional virtual parent session to help educate parents on the learning to drive process.
For more information, go to: https://www.aaadriverprogram.com/?lgr=04402480-d9df-e511-8bad-00155d007909.