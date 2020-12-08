Enjoying holiday lights from the car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit while maintaining social distance, but drivers are urged to keep safety in mind when viewing the light, according to a AAA news release.
“Whether you are heading to a community display or checking out decorations in your neighborhood, it’s important to stay safe on the road by avoiding risks behind the wheel,” the news release said.
“Drive-through events and activities have been a go-to for family fun throughout 2020,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Personal vehicles can help you safely share in the joys of the season, but combining driving with other activities could land you on the naughty list.”
AAA recommends following these tips to stay safe while viewing light displays:
- Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled, even while parked on the side of the road.
- Pull over if there is a need to program a navigation system, check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take attention off the task of driving. The driver can also delegate those tasks to a passenger.
- Do not come to a complete stop in a traffic lane. If encountering someone who has stopped, only pass if it is safe and legal to do so.
- If visiting a drive-through event and you are asked to turn off headlights, remember to turn them back on when exiting.
- Bring appropriate winter gear in the event of a roadside emergency.
As always, check weather and roadway conditions before going out. While falling snow may enhance the holiday atmosphere, it creates additional safety hazards, especially at night. Follow these tips for staying safe on wintry roads.