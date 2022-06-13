With forecasts calling for temperatures into the 90s this week for Greene County, AAA urges motorists to keep children, pets and vehicles safe during what is expected to be some of the hottest weather so far this season.
"In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly. We are urging parents and caregivers to not underestimate the risks that excessive heat can pose and to understand that hot car deaths are preventable,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release.
According to NoHeatstroke.org, 38 children on average die from heatstroke inside hot vehicles nationwide each year.
“Despite warnings from safety organizations each year, children continue to die from this preventable tragedy,” the release said.
SAFETY TIPS
AAA-The Auto Club Group provides the following safety tips to help keep children safe:
- Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running.
- Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach children that a vehicle is not an appropriate hiding spot in hide-and-seek.
- Lock vehicle doors and the trunk even in driveways and garages, and keep keys out of children's reach.
- Before locking a vehicle and walking away, make it a habit to always check the front and back seats.
- Those who normally drop a child off at a babysitter or daycare should ask the caregiver to call if the child doesn’t arrive as expected.
- Put a purse, wallet or cellphone in the back seat. This way, individuals are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle. People can also keep a stuffed animal in a child's car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that the child is in the back.
- If a child or pet is seen alone in a locked car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.
Soaring temperatures in a vehicle can also place pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days, a vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts a pet in danger.
PROTECT VEHICLES
Extreme heat can also pose risks to a vehicle. AAA recommends drivers check five key areas to help their vehicle safely survive higher temperatures:
1. Battery
- Securely mount the battery in place to minimize vibration.
- Clean any corrosive buildup from the battery terminals and cable clamps.
- Ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.
- If a car’s battery is more than three years old, it’s a good idea to have it tested by a trained technician to determine how much longer it will last. The test can be performed at any AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, or AAA members can request a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician come to them and test their battery free of charge. Should the battery need replacement, the technician can usually replace it on location. For more information about the AAA Mobile Battery Service visit AAA.com/Battery.
2. Engine Coolant
- Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.
- Consult the owner’s manual to determine the service interval appropriate for a vehicle.
- Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.
- Replace worn parts.
3. Tires
- Check tires when a car has not been driven recently.
- Inflate tires to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer — not the number molded into the tire sidewall.
- Inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.
4. Engine Fluids
- Check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.
- If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.
5. Air Conditioning
- Maintain a comfortable driving environment to reduce fatigue and increase driver alertness for increased vehicle safety.
- Have the air conditioning system checked by a certified technician.
SUMMER BREAKDOWN PRECAUTIONS
Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle. The kit should include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.
To help keep vehicle emergency kits fully stocked this summer, local AAA branches are providing free AAA Summer Driving Kits. To find a local AAA branch, visit AAA.com/Branches.
Individuals do not have to be a AAA member to pick up a kit.