Tennessee’s gas price average continues to increase and has risen nearly 8 cents in the past week, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.
The Tennessee gas price average is now $1.87, which is a quarter higher than one month ago and 50 cents less than one year ago, a AAA news release said.
The Kingsport metro market, which includes Greene County, is among the least expensive on the state, at $1.82 per gallon.
“As Americans drive more, they are re-fueling gasoline demand levels, which is helping to lift pump prices,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the news release.
“Higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stock levels,” Cooper said.
Monday’s national average was $2.10 per gallon, 7 cents more on the week, 24 cents more on the month, but 59 cents cheaper on the year.
As of Monday, only one-third of state averages are $1.99 per gallon or less, and the majority of those are states in the South and Southeast, the release said.