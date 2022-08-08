NASHVILLE — Tennesseans are now finding the cheapest prices at the pump since early March, according to a news release from AAA - The Auto Club Group. Gas prices across the state fell nearly 16 cents, on average, over last week, continuing an eight-week trend of falling pump prices. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.62 which is 81 cents less expensive than one month ago and 73 cents more than one year ago.
"We're still finding that fewer drivers are filling up, even despite gas prices falling eight weeks in a row," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. "Lower demand for gasoline coupled with oil prices that continue to trend lower are paving the way for plunging prices at the pump. This week, Tennesseans should expect another week of declining gas prices. However, it's worth remembering that the fuel market has proven to be extremely volatile this year, and trends can change rather quickly if something reignites concerns about fuel supplies."
QUICK FACTS
72% of Tennessee gas stations have prices above $3.75
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.25 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.03 for regular unleaded
Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation
NATIONAL GAS PRICES
Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week. It’s another sign that, for now, Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices, according to the news release. Meanwhile, the cost of oil has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.05.
If gas demand remains low and the supply continues to increase alongside falling oil prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices drop.
AAA finds that drivers made significant changes to cope with high pump prices. In a new survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.