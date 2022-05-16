NASHVILLE — Another week of rising gas prices is likely for Tennesseans, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
As of Monday, gas prices across the state had risen nearly 13 cents over the prior week, the organization said in a news release.
The Tennessee gas price average was $4.20 per gallon on Monday, which was nearly 36 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.31 more than one year ago.
"Gas prices in Tennessee have risen nearly 34 cents, on average, so far this month. For the last seven days in a row, a new highest recorded state average has been set," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. "Tennesseans are likely to feel more pain at the pump this week as global supplies still remain tight, gasoline futures are surging, and the market is bracing for a stronger summer driving season compared to last year."
According to AAA:
96% of Tennessee gas stations have prices above $4
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $4.04 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.49 for regular unleaded
The most expensive metro market in Tennessee on Monday was Johnson City, with an average price of $4.26 per gallon. The least expensive was Chattanooga, with an average price of $4.14 per gallon.
NATIONAL GAS PRICES
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million barrels to 225 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.86 million barrels per day to 8.7 million barrels per day. Typically, lower demand would put downward pressure on pump prices. However, crude prices remain volatile, and as they surge, pump prices follow suit. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices stay above $105 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the switch to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline, which usually adds 7 to 10 cents per gallon depending on the market, is happening now. This switchover should be complete nationwide by early June. This summer blend switch is an annual event. It is unrelated to the Biden Administration’s announcement a few weeks ago to allow the higher ethanol E15 gas blend to remain on sale throughout the summer until September.
Monday’s national average for a gallon of gas was $4.48, which was 40 cents more than a month ago, and $1.43 more than a year ago, according to AAA.