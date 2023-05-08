NASHVILLE — Gas prices across Tennessee have been trending lower for three straight weeks, according to a news release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
On average, gas prices across the state fell 10 cents over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 18 cents less expensive than one month ago and 94 cents less than one year ago.
“Tennessee gas prices have been falling for three weeks, and the trend is likely to continue,” said Megan Cooper, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Fears of a global economic recession are continuing to place downward pressure on crude oil prices, which, in turn, is also pushing pump prices lower. Right now, we’re seeing a wide range of pump prices across the state thanks to volatility in the oil market, and this will likely continue until pump prices have had enough time to stabilize into usual regional trends.”
According to AAA:
Thirty-nine percent of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.85 for regular unleaded.
The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.53 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee is the fifth least expensive market in the nation.
The fear of a global economic recession is leading to falling pump prices, AAA said in its news release. The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat for gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 8 cents since last week to hit $3.53, 6 cents less than a month ago and 78 cents less than a year ago.
As for average Tennessee regional prices, the most expensive metro markets are Knoxville ($3.20), Memphis ($3.18), Morristown ($3.15). The least expensive metro markets are Chattanooga ($2.96), Clarksville ($3.01), Cleveland ($3.01).