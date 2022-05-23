Gas prices continue to rise as over 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to hit the road for Memorial Day road trips this weekend, according to auto club AAA. On average, gas prices are up 8 cents compared to last week. The Tennessee gas price average is now $4.28 which is 43 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.41 more than one year ago.
"Road trippers can expect to pay the most expensive gas prices on record for Memorial Day this weekend, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. "Unfortunately, due to a combination of tightening global oil supplies alongside strengthening demand, the unprecedented pain at the pump is likely to continue throughout the summer driving season."
According to AAA:
35% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $4.25
The lowest 10% of pump prices are $4.11 for regular unleaded
The highest 10% of pump prices are $4.54 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
The national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month. Gasoline has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand increased from 8.7 million barrels per day to 9 million barrels per day. Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. This supply/demand dynamic and volatile crude prices will keep upward pressure on pump prices, according to AAA.
Monday's national average for a gallon of gas was $4.59, which is 47 cents more than a month ago, and $1.56 more than a year ago.