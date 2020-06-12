After three months of staying at home, AAA urges drivers to keep everyone safe on the roads and warns motorists against falling back into dangerous driving habits.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s latest research finds drivers who have been in at least one crash in the past two years are significantly more likely to engage in risky behaviors like speeding or texting, even when they think the police may catch them, a news release said.
“The frequency of drivers in the United States engaging in improper behavior is too high. While drivers acknowledge that certain activities behind the wheel – like texting, are dangerous, some do them anyway. We need to be aware of the serious consequences of engaging in these types of dangerous driving behavior and change course,” Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, said in the news release.
The Foundation’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, which highlights the gap between drivers’ attitudes and their reported behaviors, found that drivers perceive distracted, aggressive and impaired driving as dangerous.
“Yet many of them admit to engaging in at least one of these exact behaviors in the 30 days before the survey,” the release said.
The numbers were even higher for those involved in a recent crash:
- 50 percent of those involved in a recent crash admit to talking on a hand-held device while driving in the past month verses 42 percent not involved in a crash.
- 43 percent of those involved in a recent crash admit to texting while driving in the past month verses 27 percent not involved in a crash.
- 39 percent of those involved in a recent crash admit to running a red light in the past month verses 30 percent not involved in a crash.
“This data shows that people are not altering their behavior even when it has resulted in a crash,” the release said.
Of all dangerous driving tasks, drivers dubbed these two behaviors as extremely or very dangerous:
- Driving when so tired, it was hard to keep your eyes open, 96 percent.
- Driving while typing or sending a text message or an email, 96 percent.
But the same drivers text when behind the wheel, even with more than 40 percent believing there is a risk of getting caught by police for reading or typing a text message.
The news is not all bad according to AAA.
When compared with 2018 findings, drivers reported they are engaging in some dangerous behaviors less frequently. Drivers who said talking on a hand-held cell phone saw the most significant decrease, down from 52.1 percent to 43.2 percent, while drowsy driving and texting both fell by 3 percentage points.
“The pandemic has highlighted the extent to which individual decisions and behaviors can impact the health and safety of others,” AAA –The Auto Club Group spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in the news release.
“We need to remember that we are all ‘in this together’ when it comes to safety on the road as well,” Cooper said.
AAA recommends these safety tips to keep in mind:
- Out of sight, out of mind. Stow the smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb.
- Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate time saved by speeding. Driving at 75 miles per hour instead of 70 mph, a driver would have to travel 100 miles to save roughly five minutes. “Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost,” the release said.
- Stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy because you could fall asleep at any time. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment, and vision, causing people who are very tired to behave in similar ways to those who are drunk.
- Only drive sober. If you consume marijuana, alcohol, or use potentially impairing prescription medications, then don’t drive. And if you’re going to drive, then don’t consume these substances. If you are taking prescription medications, visit Roadwise Rx to learn if they can impair driving.
- Always wear a seat belt.
The annual TSCI identifies attitudes and behaviors related to traffic safety. The survey data are from a sample of 2,714 licensed drivers ages 16 or older who reported driving in the 30 days before the survey, which was administered between Sept. 6 and Oct. 8, 2019.
The AAA Foundation issued its first TSCI in 2008. The latest report is online: AAAFoundation.org