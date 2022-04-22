Aaron Flanary, assistant principal of the Greene Technology Center (GTC) for the past year, has been named the center’s next principal, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
He will succeed Randy Wells, who has been with the center since 1993 first as a machine tool instructor, then as assistant principal from 2005 until he became principal in 2017. Wells announced in January his plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Before joining GTC in 2021, Flanary served in Sullivan County as career-technical and early-post-secondary opportunities facilitator. He was also previously an interim principal at Indian Springs Elementary School and assistant principal at Sullivan South High School.
He is a retired Marine whose education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology from East Tennessee State University as well as both a Master of Education in educational leadership and an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University, according to the release.
Flanary and his wife Adriane have two children, Ava and Ana, ages 15 and 11.
The announcement of Flanary’s promotion comes less than a week after the Greene County Commission passed a resolution on Monday instructing the Greene County School Board to “explore, study and formulate a plan” to relocate vocational and technical courses currently housed at GTC to one or more of the district’s four high schools. This could result in the the county ceasing to use or fund the technology center in a matter of years if the commission approves a proposal from the county school board.
The center has operated since it opened in the 1970s without a formal written agreement, but one is needed now for federal grant oversight, leading to discussions around creating one.
The Joint Board, which consists of both Greeneville City and Greene County school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the technology center, could not come to an agreement on either of two options presented in October and did not consider an alternative in January. The board meets next on Thursday.
The two areas where the boards could not agree were around the length of contract between the school systems and the level of authority each would have in hiring decisions, specifically for the position of principal.
Currently, although Greene County Schools provides 60% of the center’s local funding and owns two-thirds of the center’s facilities, as the city school system serves as the fiscal agent for GTC, employees are Greeneville City Schools employees and the city school system has full authority in hiring.
According to the release related to Flanary’s promotion as principal, Greene County Schools personnel participated in a committee of local education leaders who agreed on the decision.
“We are excited to welcome someone with Mr. Flanary’s career and technical experience and passion in the position of the GTC principal,” said Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes. “We look forward to working with Aaron to provide opportunities for students.”
“Mr. Flanary has proven that he is an excellent educator and will do a great job leading GTC,” Greene County Schools Director David McLain said.
“I’m blessed, honored and humbled to be able to serve the Greene Technology Center as principal,” Flanary said. “I, along with the faculty and staff, will continue to build upon the foundation of excellence and pledge to provide the best experiences and opportunities for our students and families. I look forward to cultivating relationships with business and industry leaders within the community while expanding our work-ready and post-secondary partnerships.”
For more information about GTC, visit www.gtc.gcschools.net.