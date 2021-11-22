Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden wove a highly personal story of forgiveness, reconciliation, and redemption as the featured speaker at the Hope Center’s fundraising gala on Thursday evening.
Ohden received a standing ovation at the conclusion of her speech that was delivered following a buffet-style dinner at the Morgan Inn attended by close to 200 people.
Ohden survived her mother’s attempt to end her life through a saline infusion abortion at approximately seven to eight months gestation.
She was 14 years old when she learned she was the survivor of a botched abortion, and went on to meet her birth mother Ruth, who did not know until then that Ohden had lived.
On Thursday Ohden said, “My life story started 44 years ago” when she was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. She added, “That gives God the glory for what he’s done in my life.”
Her birth mother was 19, a college student, who was coerced into having the abortion by her mother – Ohden’s grandmother – who was a nurse, according to Ohden.
Said Ohden of recent statistics, “Sixty-four percent of women who have an abortion identify as feeling pressured. ... Coercion is driving their choice of abortion.”
A saline infusion abortion “was enforced upon her,” said Ohden of her mother. “She could have married my biological father” and had the child in a normal way if not pressured by Ohden’s grandmother. Her biological parents were engaged at the time. She said they spoke with each other only once following the abortion, and by phone. They never married each other.
“I can tell you abortion was horrific for my mother,” said Ohden. “The procedure was not pleasant.”
Ohden’s grandmother “played an important role. She was a prominent nurse in the community. It was not my mother’s choice.”
With the saline abortion, a toxic salt solution was injected into the baby’s amniotic fluid. It usually killed the baby within 24 hours, and then labor was induced to the mother to give birth to a dead child, explained Ohden.
Unborn children normally died from the saline solution within a period of three days, according to Ohden’s research on the topic. Ohden said she “actually soaked in it for five days. Why? Because I’m stubborn,” she said to laughs from some in the audience.
“I was not budging,” said Ohden who later retrieved medical records regarding her birth. “The doctor began to panic, thinking my mother would die.”
On the fifth day, when doctors induced labor, they expected a deceased child.
“My birthday is the day I was accidentally born alive,” said Ohden. She’s learned to live with that hard fact, she added.
Directed by her grandmother, the abortionist demanded the newborn child be left alone in a room to die.
“Two nurses defied my grandmother’s demands,” and attended to Ohden, born at two pounds, 14 ounces. Upon birth, she was small enough to fit in the palm of one’s hand. Ohden said the abortionist lied on her medical records, saying her mother was 18-20 weeks pregnant, when in fact she was estimated to be in her 31st week of gestation when the abortion was forced on her mother.
At the time of her birth, doctors were guarded about her future. Ohden experienced severe liver problems and seizures as a young baby. “They thought I would be disabled. I’m now pretty healthy overall,” she said.
“We need legislation to protect lives like mine,” said Ohden, who said she has produced copies of her medical records to politicians in the U.S. Congress who initially doubt her story is true.
Her adoptive parents, whom she’s simply known as her mom and dad for 44 years, offered her unconditional love, and tried to keep the abortion attempt a secret.
Ohden said that when she was 14, her oldest sister faced an unplanned pregnancy. “She was considering every option, including abortion, so my parents told her my story, hoping she’d not have an abortion. And she didn’t.”
Upon discoving the truth of her birth, Ohden said, “I knew he had a purpose for my life then. .... I didn’t want to feel anger, resentment, fear, embarrassment, or guilt that I had survived an abortion (when others did not). ... God showed up to show me I wasn’t a mistake.”
Said Ohden, “At first I was very angry, but after about two years, I forgave my birth parents. Christ died on the cross for my birth parents, too.”
Later, upon learning of her grandmother’s pressure on Ohden’s biological mother to have an abortion, she forgave her, as well.
Ohden spent 10 years trying to find out who her biological parents were, and her birth records. She said, “We hear, ‘Trust in God’s perfect timing,’ but it was hard for me. “
During those 10 years, Ohden moved to Sioux City to finish her master’s degree in social work and married her husband, not knowing then that the city was where she was born. (In 2013, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she now lives.)
She said she found her records in 2007 after being told they didn’t exist. Inadvertently – and illegally according to confidentially laws – her parents’ names were typed up in a lower lefthand corner of the medical records.
Ohden discovered she was living in the same community as her biological father.
“I prayed and prayed, and then sent him a letter to his office letting him know I wasn’t angry or bitter. One thing I wish I’d said was how much I loved him,” said Ohden.
She never got a response, and six months later her biological father died of an illness.
She then searched for her biological mother, and found the address of her grandmother, the one she said she eventually learned had instigated the abortion.
Ohden then sent her grandparents a letter. Her grandfather responded, and said her live birth wasn’t intended.
Ohden said, “Families are impacted by abortion. ... I have a 13-year-old daughter, and 7-year-old girl, too. If I hadn’t survived, I wouldn’t have kids that I love so much.”
Ohden said that as fate would have it, her oldest daughter was born at the same hospital where the abortion happened.
“There were people there who still remembered my birth. God set into motion a plan of redemption for the hospital.”
Ohden’s biological father’s father found the letter she had sent to his son tucked in a desk drawer following the son’s death.
She met her grandfather and learned he had “grappled with the secret. He never understood why after four years of dating, my mother and dad suddenly ended their relationship. They were estranged and spoke with each other only one more time, on the phone, after the abortion. … They never married each other.”
Ruth, her birth mother, spent over 30 years believing her abortion had been successful. “She lived her life with regret,” said Ohden.
Ohden said she spent several years “building trust” with her biological mother before meeting her.
Upon meeting her birth mother, Ohden admitted they had “difficult conversations. She questioned how I could love her.”
A large screen then flashed a photo taken a few years ago of her smiling mother standing next to Ohden, along with Ohden’s biological siblings, her two half-sisters.
“My story is one of redemption and reconciliation,” said Ohden. She quoted Scripture from the story of Joseph’s reconciliation with his brothers who had sold him into slavery: “But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, (in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.)”
Ohden is the founder and director of The Abortion Survivors Network, described by Ohden as the only healing and advocacy organization for abortion survivors.
Ohden said over 400 abortion survivors have reached out to her organization since its formation in 2012. The oldest one is 89 years old, and the youngest is 1 year old, she said. She stated that she believes the actual number of abortion survivors is “in the tens of thousands.”
She said, “If you have been involved in an abortion, healing is possible.”
Ohden travels across the U.S and internationally meeting abortion survivors and speaking out on their behalf.
“I know this is my calling. Every single one of us has a calling. ... You are called to make a difference.”
Ohden said in a follow-up phone interview on Sunday that, in regards to her relationship with her birth mother, “We try to live a life as normal as possible. She’s grateful for my mom and dad (Ohden’s parents who adopted her). My birth mother also has a special place in my life and family.”