The survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion will be the featured speaker at the Hope Center's fundraising gala "A Tapestry of Hope" on Nov. 18 at the General Morgan Inn.
The deadline to register for the event is Friday.
Melissa Ohden, a frequent contributor to pro-life and conservative news outlets and a regular guest on radio and television programs around the world, survived her mother's attempt to end her life at approximately seven months gestation.
"Despite the initial concerns regarding Melissa's future" following the failed abortion attempt "she has not only survived but thrived!" stated a press release from the Hope Center.
Ohden has a master's degree in social work and is the author of "You Carried Me: A Daughter's Memoir."
She was 14 years old when she learned she was the survivor of a botched abortion, and went on to meet her birth mother, who did not know until then that Ohden had lived.
She is the founder and director of "The Abortion Survivors Network," described in the press release as the only healing and advocacy organization for abortion survivors.
Ohden and her network have connected with 356 survivors of abortions since 2020, the release states.
"Fulfilling the purpose that she believes God set out for her when He saved her from the certain death of the abortion attempt, Melissa is truly a voice for the voiceless. Her testimony speaks to the beauty of God’s grace in our lives and about the power of love in the midst of grief and loss," Pam Crank, the new executive director of the Hope Center, said in the news release.
Ohden has appeared on many radio and televsion programs, including Fox News, Focus on the Family, Hannity, The Eric Metaxas Show, and Huckabee.
The Hope Center, a Christian pregancy center, is trying something different with this year's gala at the General Morgan Inn, Crank said.
There will be no charge for the dinner at the General Morgan Inn, an attempt to reach as many first-time attendees as possible, said Crank.
Instead, there will be a a request for donations at the conclusion of the event, she stated.
"We are looking for your friends, co-workers, neighbors and acquaintances who — if they knew more about the ministry — would be inclined to support the Hope Center," another press release from the pregancy center states.
"There are many people in our area, those in your Sunday School class, small group, business or Bible study who believe as you do in the sanctity of human life and in sharing the hope of Jesus Christ," the press release states.
"This is an important event for the Hope Center as it is our largest fundraising event of the year. Our event has been underwritten by generous individuals and corporate sponsors. This allows all funds raised the night of the gala to go directly towards providing free life-affirming services for our clients," said Crank.
"When it comes to married couples, we want both husband and wife to attend. A couple makes financial decisions together and as the focus of our event is raising funds to help build a future for Hope Center Ministries, it is imperative that the entire 'team' be on hand to make decisions," the pregnancy center's press release states.
Individuals have the option to attend individually, as a couple, or to host a table for up to eight people, the executive director of the Hope Center said.
To reserve a seat at the gala dinner, which starts promptly at 6 p.m., or for further information, call The Hope Center at 423-638-5433.