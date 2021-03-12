Deficiencies in bookkeeping measures by the EastView Elementary School’s Greeneville Schools In Action (GSIA) parent group in 2017 and 2018 have been found in a state investigation of the records.
On Thursday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury released its findings of an investigation conducted of selected records, following what it described as as allegations of malfeasance related to the EastView Greeneville Schools in Action.
“Investigators reviewed EGSIA accounting records, bank statements, and supporting documentation for the period April 1, 2017, through August 31, 2018, and noted multiple operating deficiencies,” according to the investigation report. “These deficiencies can be attributed to a lack of management oversight and inadequate maintenance of accounting records.”
The results of the investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 3rd Judicial District, the Comptroller’s Office indicated. The report also states that Greeneville City Schools had indicated to state investigators that the deficiencies had been corrected.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said Thursday that the issues have been addressed.
DEFICIENCIES NOTED
The EastView GSIA is a parent support organization partnering with students, teachers and staff at the school to enhance both the academic and related arts programs. The organization is operated by parent volunteers with leadership provided by a core group of officers.
The Office of the Comptroller report notes that the officers of the EastView GSIA, like officers of all other school support organizations, are required to ensure the funds and property of their organization are safeguarded and used only for purposes related to the goals and objectives of the organization.
According to state law, officers are to follow the minimum financial accountability controls in the “Model Financial Policy for School Support Organizations — Procedures Manual” published by the Comptroller’s Office in accordance with state law.
In reviewing EastView GSIA’s records, state investigators found that officials did not require or retain invoices, vendor receipts or other supporting documentation for many disbursements during the period under scrutiny, according to the investigation report.
State law requires a school support organization maintain, at a minimum, detailed statements of receipts and disbursements. The Model Financial Policy requires school support organizations to obtain and file invoices for all disbursements to provide documentation that funds were used appropriately. Without adequate supporting documentation, investigators were unable to determine whether several disbursements were for legitimate expenses, the report states.
EastView GSIA officials also did not comply with state requirements to oversee, document or account adequately for proceeds from fundraising activities, such as a movie night and T-shirt sale, so investigators could not verify the accuracy or completeness of the amounts collected, according to the report.
The Comptroller Office’s report notes one instance in which fundraising collections were unaccounted for after a Walkathon in 2018. According to the investigation results, an organization’s official stated “that collections and a cash count sheet were placed in an open tote bag of the treasurer during a school event. Subsequently, the treasurer claimed the collections went missing from her bag. Investigators were unable to determine who took the funds since EGSIA officials and numerous students and parents had access to the bag in question.”
In some instances, EastView GSIA checks were only signed by the former treasurer rather than having two signatures as required by the state to help provide a greater degree of control over disbursements, according to the report.
The report notes that the organization’s officials also failed to issue receipts for collections or prepare and maintain count sheets signed by two responsible individuals. Officials stated they typically prepared count sheets for fundraisers; however, they were unable to present the count sheets to investigators, according to the findings.
There was not an adequate account for cash withdrawn for beginning change for fundraisers and it was not redeposited separately, the investigators found.
EastView GSIA officials also did not review bank statements in a timely manner to ensure all deposits were made promptly and intact and allow each officer to inspect them monthly as required by the state regulations, according the report.
The report notes that several unsuccessful attempts were made by the investigators to contact the former treasurer, but that officials in the school system have indicated the deficiencies have been corrected.
In a statement regarding the investigation, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the district and its GSIA Council asked the Comptroller's Office to provide training for GSIA organizations on the Model Financial Policy, and that the EastView GSIA organization has been reinstated after being suspended during the investigation.
"Greeneville City Schools is very appreciative of our partnership with Greeneville Schools in Action and the support they provide for our students and schools," Starnes stated. "There were some concerns expressed regarding the Eastview GSIA in August 2018, and Greeneville City Schools notified the Comptroller’s Office to report those concerns. The GSIA Council suspended the Eastview GSIA during the 2018-19 school year while the investigation was being conducted.
"In partnership, Greeneville City Schools and the GSIA Council asked the Comptroller’s Office to provide training for GSIA organizations on the Model Financial Policy for School Support Organizations. The Eastview GSIA was reinstated by the GSIA Council at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. Working together, the GSIA Council and GCS have addressed the original concerns and made corrections in the required areas."