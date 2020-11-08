The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greene County dropped by five on Sunday, according to figures from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases totaled 326 Sunday, compared to 331 on Saturday.
The death count from COVID-19 in Greene County remained unchanged at 60 on Sunday after rising by one Saturday. There have been five deaths from the virus in November.
COVID-19 cases in Greene County since the pandemic began totaled 2,191, an increase of 16 from Saturday.
There were 15 additional positive COVID-19 test results Sunday, for a total of 2,401 positive results since testing began.
Greene County cases listed as inactive/recovered totaled 1,805 on Sunday, an increase of 21 recoveries from Saturday. Individuals are counted as having inactive/recovered cases 14 days after they first had symptoms or received a positive test result if asymptomatic.
New coronavirus cases spiked elsewhere in some Northeast Tennessee counties on Sunday.
Sullivan County reported 4,607 cases, an increase of 198 over Saturday. Washington County reported 4,395 cases, 113 more than Saturday.
Other county COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health include Cocke, up 41 cases to 1,292; Hamblen, up 61 to 2,742; Hawkins, up 41 to 1,420; and Unicoi County, up 27 cases to 571.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 278,215 cases Saturday, an increase of 5,071 from Friday. There were 49 additional; deaths reported Saturday, up 49 from the day before.
Hospitalizations statewide are listed at 1,574 on Saturday, a decrease of 14 from Friday. There have been more that 3.8 million COVID-19 tests performed in Tennessee.
Ballad Health Sunday reported a total of 27,187 COVID-19 cases and 504 deaths in its 21-county service area encompassing Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since March 1. That is 585 additional cases since Saturday, and 11 additional deaths.
There have been 62 deaths from the virus in the Ballad Health network in the seven days through Sunday, according to the health care system’s scorecard.
The positive test rate in the network is 15.7%, less than the 16.6% figure reported Saturday. The statewide rate reported Sunday by the Department of Health is 9.63%.
There were 196 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Ballad Health facilities on Sunday, including 11 patients whose cases remain under investigation.
There are 40 designated COVID-19 beds available at Ballad Health facilities, and 38 coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units. There were 24 patients on ventilators Sunday in Ballad Health facilities.
Nationwide, there were 1,072 new virus-related deaths reported Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for a total of 236,547 coronavirus deaths.
More than 9.8 million people in the U.S have contracted COVID-19 since Jan. 21, including 93,811 new COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday by the federal agency.
Most of those who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471 or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.