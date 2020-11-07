The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greene County dropped by 25 on Saturday, according to figures provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases totaled 331 Saturday, compared to 356 on Friday.
The news is tempered by the report of another death in Greene County between Friday and Saturday. The number of virus-related deaths in Greene County is now 60.
Greene County recorded a death from COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Saturday and the fifth to date in November.
COVID-19 cases in Greene County totaled 2,175, an increase of 19 from Friday.
There were 19 additional positive COVID-19 test results Saturday, for a total of 2,386 positive results since testing began.
Greene County cases listed as inactive/recovered totaled 1,748 on Saturday, an increase of 43 from Friday. Individuals are counted as having inactive/recovered cases 14 days after they first had symptoms or received a positive test result if asymptomatic.
New coronavirus cases elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee counties on Saturday include Cocke, up 22 cases to 1,273; Hamblen, up 26 to 2,707; Hawkins, up 18 to 1,397; Sullivan, up 110 to 4,519; Unicoi, up 17 to 561; and Washington, up 56 to 4,338 cases.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 278,215 cases Saturday, an increase of 5,071 from Friday. There were 49 additional deaths reported Saturday.
Hospitalizations statewide are listed at 1,574 on Saturday, a decrease of 14 from Friday. There have been more than 3.8 million COVID-19 tests performed in Tennessee.
Ballad Health Saturday reported a total of 26,602 COVID-19 cases and 493 deaths in its 21-county service area encompassing Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since March 1.
There have been 55 deaths from the virus in the Ballad Health network in the seven days through Saturday, according to the health care system’s scorecard.
The positive test rate in the network is 16.6 percent, compared to a statewide rate of 11.10 percent on Saturday cited by the Department of Health.
There are 190 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Ballad Health facilities, including 10 patients whose cases remain under investigation.
There are 41 designated COVID-19 beds available at Ballad Health facilities, and 34 coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units. Eighteen patients were on ventilators Saturday in Ballad Health facilities.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471 or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.