Preventing active shooter tragedies is on the minds of all law enforcement officers, including Greene County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies conduct regular training exercises involving active shooter scenarios, including a series of sessions this week for school resource officers.
The scenario being played out Tuesday in the administration building of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center involved an officer first on scene tasked with neutralizing an active shooter isolated alone in a darkened room.
Deputies Bryan Henderson and John Pierce serve as instructors during the series of training exercises conducted this week at several locations, including a school. The training was set up to be as realistic as possible, using live rounds resembling small plastic pellets in place of actual ammunition.
On the prompt of sharp “pop, pop, pop” gunfire reports, a deputy clothed in protective gear moved toward the sound. Each deputy participating in the exercise rapidly but cautiously approached a room where another deputy portraying the active shooter was barricaded in a room. Both shooter and the deputy had weapons at the ready.
The active shooter scenario culminates in “close-quarter combat,” Henderson said.
School resource officers were advised to use different approach angles and available cover to their advantage. Each deputy moved toward the room where the shooter was concealed and ultimately confronted him. Gunfire was exchanged using the plastic pellet “simunition.”
Afterward, Pierce and Henderson reviewed how each encounter went, offering suggested tactics for increased effectiveness.
The training Tuesday involved “one bad guy” concealed in a room, Henderson said.
“(SROs) have to figure out how to move around the room,” he said. “We have live ammo with this (training). It increases the stress level and it gets us as close as we can to a real-life situation.”
A Greene County SWAT team member stood in as the “bad guy” during the training session.
“They’ll be in a room with multiple doors and multiple angles. (SROs) will try to clear the room without putting themselves in the line of danger,” Henderson said. “Everything we do is a simulation of what might have happened and what should have happened there. We just look at it as a training opportunity.”
Based on real-life active shooter situations, Pierce said the training emphasizes a rapid response.
Henderson said that statistics show 63% of active shooters are stopped by a single officer, and 32% are stopped by two officers, good reason to focus on single-officer response tactics.
“We teach our guys to respond immediately there and not wait for backup. They’re going immediately,” Pierce said.
The training helps give deputies the knowledge to respond to an active shooter call. It can take up to an hour to organize and deploy a SWAT team to an active shooter scene, Henderson said.
“We’re trying to teach them to deal with it on their own,” he said.
All active shooter reports are taken very seriously. Stress builds as officers rush to a location. Henderson referenced a “shots fired” call in February 2018 in the vicinity of Chuckey Elementary School, prompting an immediate response from multiple law enforcement agencies, a school lockdown and the arrival of concerned parents. The source of the gunshots was found to be a neighbor who shot at a raccoon.
“Every (officer) who was in the county responded,” Henderson said.
In addition to the stress of an active shooter situation, protective helmets, goggles and other protection worn by deputies can result in “auditory exclusion and tunnel vision,” Henderson said.
“We’ve got to train for it,” he said.
Henderson and Pierce thanked the state for use of the former Greene Valley administration building, which has spaces well suited to the exercise.
“We like this room. It’s got multiple angles and multiple doors. It’s a challenge to their skills and techniques,” Henderson said.
Several of the SROs were struck by the plastic pellets during the training exercise.
“They sting a little bit, but without a little bit of sweat equity and blood loss, they’re never going to learn,” Henderson said. “Don’t overexpose yourself. You are going to have angles of exposure.”
When gunshots are heard, the SROs are instructed “to go,” Henderson said.
Isolating an active shooter from potential victims is a desired scenario.
“If you’ve got an active shooter pinned down in a room with nobody else there, there’s no rush now, keep him held there,” Pierce told an SRO.
The SRO team recently trained at North Greene High School, and will be at an elementary school through Thursday. Some teachers may participate in aspects of the training, Henderson said.
“We emphasize, ‘Keep the (schoolroom) door locked,’ we preach that all the time,” he said.
In active shooter situations where ongoing deadly force is reasonably likely to be used by a suspect “and delay in taking law enforcement action could result in injury or death, immediate action by officers at the scene is necessary when such actions are deemed reasonable to prevent further injuries or loss of life,” according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
That procedure was not followed during the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said the training Greene County Schools SROs are undergoing this week is highly relevant to their job.
“The SROs will obviously be the first on scene for a school shooting. This also means the SRO would most likely be the first target of the perpetrator,” Holt said. “This type of training is vital for those officers.”
The Texas school shooting and other recent incidents nationwide have not altered policies already in place at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“We have not changed any of our policies from this last shooting. Our officers are all very capable and I don’t know of one officer that wouldn’t try to apprehend a shooting suspect as quickly as possible, especially when there are children involved,” Holt said.
Holt said that all sheriff’s department officers are responsible for training more than 40 hours, including those in the corrections and patrol divisions.
“This specific topic, active shooter, is practiced by the SROs and SWAT teams regularly,” Holt said.
The focus of this week’s SRO training is preparedness, said Henderson, who is a native of south Texas.
“It’s basically the same people here they have there. If it can happen there, it can happen here,” he said.