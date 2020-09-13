Active COVID-19 cases in Greene County dipped under 100 over the weekend, according to figures reported Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The active virus case total for the county stood at 94 on Sunday, down five from 99 active cases reported on Saturday.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Greene County, for a total of 979 since the pandemic began.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend. There have been 28 virus-related deaths in Greene County.
Eight people were moved to the inactive/recovered category Sunday, increasing that total to 857.
There were 190 active cases Sunday in Washington County, a decline of two cases from Saturday, according to state Department of Health figures.
There are seven fewer active virus cases in Sullivan County, with 162 reported on Sunday.
Carter and Cocke counties also saw declines in active cases, according to Sunday’s Department of Health update. Carter County had 93 active cases, while Cocke County had 45, a two-case reduction from Saturday.
In Tennessee, the state health department reported 923 new cases Sunday. There have been 171,824 cases statewide during the pandemic.
The Health Department reported 14 new deaths statewide Sunday. There have been a total of 2,078 virus-related deaths across Tennessee.
Inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee total 155,865.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that there have been about 6.43 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. There have been 192,388 deaths reported nationwide since Jan. 21.
CDC figures show that over the last seven days, 9,262 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tennessee. The ratio per 100,000 population is 2,509 cases, with 29 deaths per 100,000 population.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard released Friday showed a positive test rate of 10.2%. There were 20 total COVID-19 deaths in the seven days between Sept. 4 and 11 in Ballad Health’s 21-county service area, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Ballad Health does not release updated scorecards on Saturday and Sunday.
Positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the Ballad Health service area since March 1 totaled 12,662 through Friday, with 190 COVID-19 deaths.
There were 88 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. There were four COVID-19 patient cases under investigation, and 55 designated COVID-19 beds available.
There are 15 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health intensive care units, and nine COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those with mental and emotional challenges caused by the coronavirus can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.