Adam Clark, an employee of the Greeneville Building, Planning and Development Department, has earned a new inspection licensure.
According to Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose, Clark passed the 2018 International Code Counsel exam for residential mechanical and fuel gas inspectors. After passing the ICC exam, Clark applied for state licensure with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance as a residential mechanical and fuel gas inspector, which he recently received.
Clark, who has worked for the town for three years, also holds ICC certifications in property maintenance/housing inspector and permit administration.
This licensure will enable Clark to better serve the residents of Greeneville to ensure mechanical and fuel gas systems in their homes work safely, according to Rose.