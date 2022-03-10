Planning is underway for the 2022-23 fiscal year Greene County 911 budget.
Familiar issues will be discussed at a budget workshop next Tuesday for the 911 board of directors. They include hiring additional dispatchers, pay increases to remain competitive with other agencies, and paying for rising maintenance fees and insurance rates.
Greene County 911 is currently funded for 18 full-time dispatchers. Director Jerry Bird said at a board meeting this week two additional full-time positions will be requested. Bird has said that 21 full-time dispatchers, augmented by part-time employees, would be a suitable number taking into account attrition and factors like unplanned medical leave and vacation time.
There are currently 17 dispatchers working full time, with another nearing completion of training. Funding for 20 dispatchers will be discussed at the upcoming budget workshop.
“I think we can get by with 20. That’s kind of what I have been asked to look at with the budget,” Bird said after Tuesday’s board of directors meeting.
“Whether we can hire more, that’s up to the board,” he said.
The 2021-22 budget for 911 adopted last year includes salaries and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers. County 911 dispatch was previously budgeted for 16 full-time dispatchers, creating scheduling challenges.
Board members, including Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, have said they recognize the importance of having an adequately staffed 911 call center.
The issue remains funding. For the current budget year that ends on June 30, the state allocated $748,000 toward operating expenses through the 911 surcharge fee assessed to cellphones and landline phone users.
Municipalities increased allocations to Greene County 911. Greene County’s contribution for 2021-22 is $420,000, and the Town of Greeneville’s allocation is $217,947. The City of Tusculum contributed $10,000, while the towns of Mosheim and Baileyton contributed $6,081 and $1,152, respectively.
Bird said maintenance fees for software and equipment used by 911 have “risen significantly.”
“We have to be aware of the increase with the (new budget) line item,” Bird said.
In other business, board members were updated on steps taken to comply with a recent mandate requiring dispatchers to input paperwork into the National Crime Information Center database relating to all court orders of protection, along with criminal and civil arrest warrants.
A recent audit by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding NCIC functions resulted in the mandate.
Chassity Beals, a 911 dispatcher who also serves as 911 tactical officer, said each order of protection is different and may include multiple conditions set by a judge.
“We learn something every day on these,” she said.
The process is time-consuming and complicated by the fact some orders of protection are not filed until the end of the business day, Beals said.
She said all dispatchers have received training on how to enter the orders of protection. Measures are being explored to assist dispatchers.
“We will do what we can to help,” Ward said.
Another recently hired 911 dispatcher was complimented for his professionalism in helping the Greeneville Fire Department coordinate a response to a structure fire in February in Greeneville.
Fire Chief Alan Shipley asked Ward to pass on his compliments for a “job well done” to Hunter Christy.
“He has been well trained,” Ward said.