Additional charges against a Johnson City woman who allegedly accompanied a man who burglarized the Rheatown Store and two Greeneville businesses earlier in September have been filed by police.
Sarah R. Watts, 35, of Miller Street, was charged with a felony count of parties to the offense of vandalism, vandalism, two counts of burglary, theft of property valued over $2,500 but less that $10,000, theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500 and theft of property valued under $1,000.
Watts also had active arrest warrants when she was charged. She had a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court. A preliminary hearing on the charges was set for Oct. 7.
Watts was with 31-year-old Marc A. Engle of Johnson City early Sept. 7 during the burglary of the Rheatown Store and two burglaries on Sept. 6 of a laundromat and tire business in Greeneville, according to reports by sheriff’s deputies and Greeneville police.
Engle was arrested Sept. 14 and remains held in the Washington County Detention Center for charges filed there.
Watts is held in the Greene County Detention Center. She was previously charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, vehicular assault, possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license-repeat offense.
Watts was driving a Honda Odyssey minivan involved in a pursuit on the night of Sept. 8 that resulted in a collision with two Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles in Sullivan County. Engle was a passenger.
The van was identified by the THP as having a possible connection with burglaries in Greene and Washington counties.
A 3-year-old in the van suffered injuries, a THP crash report said. A trooper also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Warrants issued by sheriff’s deputies and Greeneville police said that early on the morning of Sept. 7, Watts acted as a lookout for Engle while he broke into the Rheatown Store and two outside soda vending machines. The vending machines, together valued at $5,000, were damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced, the report said.
Watts is identified as Engle’s girlfriend. Before the van pulled into the store parking lot, Watts is seen on surveillance camera placing tape over the rear license plate.
Engle told Greeneville police that Watts “acted in concert” with him on Sept. 6 in breaking into a vending machine outside the Wash Depot on West Andrew Johnson Highway and Guaranteed Tire & Auto Repair on Snapps Ferry Road.
More than $2,300 worth of tools later found in Engle’s possession were taken from the business, along with $782 in cash, according to police.
Watts’ involvement in the burglaries and vending machine break-ins is recorded on surveillance cameras at several of the businesses.