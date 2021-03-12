Prosecutors will present a mountain of evidence at the upcoming trial of Stanley Eric Mossburg, charged in the October 2019 murders of two Polk County, Florida, residents after allegedly killing a man in Greeneville.
Mossburg, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and numerous other felony offenses in connection with the killings of two Winter Haven residents in their Polk County home. State of Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Mossburg.
Mossburg is also charged in Tennessee with the murder of Christopher Scott Short in Greeneville, which occurred days before the Florida homicides.
Mossburg, who remains held without bond in the Polk County Jail, was present Monday in a Polk County courtroom with his lawyer at a case status hearing.
Jury selection begins Oct. 4 for the 10th Judicial Circuit court trial of Mossburg, charged in connection with the deaths of Marguerite Ethel Morey and Kenneth Rex Bever in the Winter Haven house they shared with survivor Thomas D. Kohl.
Court documents state that Mossburg allegedly used a knife to kill Morey and Bever. Mossburg, armed with a knife and handgun, allegedly held Kohl hostage in the house after Kohl returned home from work.
Prosecutors continue to introduce evidence to be presented at trial. Recently introduced discovery shared with Mossburg’s defense lawyer includes jail emails from Mossburg, autopsy reports, and medical examiner reports and photographs of the victims.
Testimony by Kohl, law enforcement officers and other witnesses will also be heard at trial.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays in criminal cases in Tennessee, Florida and across the country. Criminal jury trials in Polk County resumed in October 2020, with the first murder trial held in December. More than 40 first-degree murder cases, including the one involving Mossburg, are pending in Polk County.
Mossburg is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and other felonies.
Additional charges include three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of felony petit theft, two counts of use or possession of personal identification of a decreased person, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of a credit card more than two times.
The body of Short, 33, of Greeneville, was found on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in a plaza on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The laundromat has since closed.
Short was killed by a man armed with a knife who confronted him inside the laundromat. Authorities allege the attacker is Mossburg. The business has since closed.
Mossburg, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is charged in Tennessee with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Short’s death.
Greene County prosecutors have said that they can’t extradite Mossburg until Florida court proceedings are complete.
Authorities have not said why Mossburg was in Greene County in early October 2019. He had been staying in a camp in a wooded area in Greeneville near the laundromat before Short’s death. Mossburg allegedly took Short’s car, drove to the Spartanburg area and sold the car. He later took a bus to Orlando, Florida, before traveling to Polk County.
After allegedly killing Morey and Bever in Winter Haven, Mossburg left the the victims’ house early on Oct. 14, 2019, in Morey’s sport utility vehicle. He later returned to within several blocks of the crimes and barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Mossburg allegedly fired gunshots at Polk County sheriff’s deputies trying to take him into custody during the night of Oct. 14. He struggled with and injured a police K-9 dog early on the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, in the garage of the house before being apprehended.
Mossburg allegedly used credit cards and other possessions of Morey and Beaver after their deaths, leading to additional charges being filed against him in 2020. Evidence at trial will include surveillance videos at the three bank ATMs where Mossburg drove to withdraw money using the victims’ debit cards.
Mossburg, known by the nickname “Woo Woo,” is charged with at least 27 offenses in connection with the Polk County case.
In a document filed in 2019 in the 10th Judicial Circuit, a prosecutor wrote that Mossburg’s alleged actions in the murders of Morey and Beaver were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”
Florida State Attorney Brian Haas wrote in a notice of intent that the state intends to prove eight aggravating factors at trial justifying capital punishment for Mossburg.
One states his actions were committed “in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”