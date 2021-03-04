Tornadoes that hit Greene County in 2011 and a series of tornadoes that struck other sections of the state in 2020 serve as reminders to Tennesseans “to evaluate their preparedness for future natural disasters by reviewing their homeowners insurance coverage and preparing an emergency go-bag,” according to a news release by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.
Eight people died, hundreds suffered injuries and millions of dollars worth of property was destroyed in the April 2011 tornado outbreak in sections of Greene County. More recently, deadly storms on March 2 and 3, 2020, resulted in the deaths of 25 people and the destruction of homes, vehicles and buildings across Middle Tennessee.
More than 19,500 insurance claims were filed with insurance companies following the 2020 storms and over $1.55 billion in losses or claims were made. Additionally, consumers filed 41 complaints related to the 2020 tornadoes that resulted in $123,216 being returned to consumers via TDCI’s mediation process, the news release said.
“After the tragedy of last year’s tornadoes, we saw Tennesseans’ resilience as they immediately began working together to help their neighbors rebuild and recover amid staggering losses,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release.
Volatile and potentially dangerous weather can occur anytime throughout the year in Tennessee. During Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday, consumers are urged to evaluate their insurance policies to ensure they have the adequate coverage necessary to rebuild in case of a devastating storm.
The TDCI recommends that consumers remember:
- Homeowners insurance financially protects consumers from disastrous events such as a fire, tornado, high winds, burst pipes, burglary and more.
- Review your policy annually with your licensed Tennessee insurance agent to ensure coverage adequately meets your needs. Coverage should equal the full replacement cost of your home.
- Don’t just look at the premium price. Make sure the deductible is attainable in case a claim must be filed.
- Remember that replacement cost and market value are not the same. The market value, which includes the price of your land, depends on the real estate market.
- Replacement cost policies will pay consumers the full cost for what was damaged or destroyed. an insurance policy should cover everything a policy holder wants covered. If it covers extraneous things a policy holder won’t need, adjustments can be made.
- Make an inventory of items in the home in case an insurance claim needs to be made following a disaster. Take photos or video of all belongings and keep it in a safe place, such as online, to provide to a claims adjuster in the event of a disaster.
- Aside from homeowners insurance, TDCI reminds consumers of the importance of flood insurance. “While flood insurance cannot stop a flood, it can save homeowners from a financial catastrophe,” the release said. Just 1 inch of water in a home can cause upwards of $25,000 in damages, according to the TDCI. For more information about flood insurance, visit floodsmart.gov. To contact the National Flood Insurance Program, call 800-427-4661.
- Keep an emergency go-bag packed with crucial supplies such as bottled water, a flashlight, medicine, cash, copies of important papers, clothing and other items can make the difference after a disaster strikes.
For questions about an insurance policy, or for information on filing a complaint, contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.