Members of Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen who were reelected in August will be administered the oath of office on Tuesday.
The oaths will be administered during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that begins at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
Several action items on the agenda involve approval of grants or agreements. They include a lease agreement between NMSG, LLC and the Greeneville Police Department, a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, an agreement to purchase the Adams property on Crowfoot Alley and agreements between the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Greeneville fire and police departments.
Also on the agenda is consideration of the purchase of 27 laptop computers.