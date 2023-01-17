Adrian Edward Kiser entered guilty pleas Tuesday in Greene County Criminal Court to counts of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse on connection with the June 2020 death of Limestone man Tony Allan Nunley.
Kiser, 27, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 15 years at 100% time on the murder count and 6 years on the abuse of a corpse offense, at 30% release eligibility. The sentences will run consecutively, for an effective prison term of 21 years.
Kiser had been charged with first-degree murder in the case. He entered into a plea agreement with the Greene County District Attorney General’s Office. Kiser, who was to have a jury trial beginning Monday, was represented by lawyer Jonathan Cave.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment on Freedom Road in northeastern Greene County.
Two co-defendants, 35-year-old Elizabeth Lee Phillips and 27-year-old Zachery Alan Richards, are charged with facilitation of first-degree murder. Their cases are pending.
Kiser, formerly of Church Road, Fall Branch, chose not to speak before sentencing by Dugger. He is responsible for Nunley’s death, prosecutors said in court.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips were charged in connection with Nunley’s death in May 2021.
Criminal complaints filed by a Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective said Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” and moved the body “to another location and left the area,” a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser initially was charged with second-degree murder. An indictment later charging Kiser with first-degree murder stated he committed the crime by “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle.”
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, indictments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said in court that Kiser pushed the car containing Nunley’s body off the side of the road and abandoned it.
Collins said after sentencing the plea agreement was satisfactory to his office.
Kiser and Nunley “had a disagreement and they decided to settle it in a very violent way,” Collins said.
Kiser was also convicted of assault in connection with the unrelated assault of an inmate in July 2020 while in the Greene County Detention Center, and was sentenced to one year in jail by Dugger, to run concurrently to his sentence on the other charges.
Kiser was convicted in 2017 of a methamphetamine sale offense in Sullivan County and sentenced to an eight-year prison term. He was on Community Corrections status before his arrest in Greene County, according to court records. The remainder of Kiser’s Sullivan County sentence will run consecutive to his Greene County sentence.