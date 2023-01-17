Man Enters Guilty Plea To Second-Degree Murder

Adrian Edward Kiser, second from left, entered guilty pleas Tuesday to second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Greene County Criminal Court. Kiser received an effective prison sentence of 21 years from Judge John F. Dugger Jr. From left are defense lawyer Jonathan Cave, Kiser, a court bailiff, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins, Dugger and Assistant District Attorney General Cecil Mills Jr. Kiser was sentenced in connection with the June 2020 death of Limestone man Tony Allan Nunley.

 Sun Photo By Ken Little


