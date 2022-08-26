A business-friendly environment, lower cost of living, and four distinct seasons of weather were some of the factors that led Brian Petro to relocate to Greeneville.
Petro moved his advertising agency, Bright Productions, from California two months ago as part of a growing trend of remote workers living in Greeneville and Greene County.
Lockdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst, he said, but stricter business regulations in California also made it tougher to grow a business there.
So Petro began looking for places to relocate — Alaska, Wyoming, Arizona — but settled on Tennessee where his wife had lived.
The biggest difference with Tennessee was the weather, he said.
“It’s so green and pretty,” he said, noting that California was experiencing drought and wildfires.
Another big difference was the people here, who he described as being “so nice.”
Yet another factor was Greeneville’s central location to colleges for his three children, two of whom are attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with the third attending Walters State Community College.
Also, Petro said he found reliable internet service here, which is a necessity for his remote work, particularly his Zoom video meetings.
If all those reasons weren’t enough, Petro said he also likes how the quality of life here is very similar to what he grew up with in Northern California, including agriculture and conservative politics.
Technological advances like video conferencing are allowing a growing number of businesses to work remotely.
In fact, the Greene County Partnership reports seeing “an upward trend” in the number of people working remotely in Greeneville and Greene County.
The trend is evident “by virtue of the number of people that have come to the GCP for relocation information and then tell us they remote work,” said GCP President Jeff Taylor.
This trend is good for Greeneville because it means more people are spending money here, which boosts the economy, Petro said.
Petro noted that there are Facebook groups devoted to people who are moving from California to Tennessee to work remotely.
Petro has been in business for 27 years, since the beginning of the commercialization of the internet.
At that time, companies were starting to build websites, but they were built by technical people, not by marketing professionals, Petro explained.
“I started Bright Productions to bring sales/marketing concepts to the internet,” he said.
Bright Productions is a full-service advertising agency, offering primarily in digital marketing: social media, website development, search, and creating online content like photography, video, illustration, writing, stop-motion, original music, voice-over, and even puppetry.
The fully remote company has seven staff members in five states and is a certified partner with Google.
They have managed millions of dollars worth of advertising online and have built and managed hundreds of websites, including work for such clients as Chevron, Merck, and First American Title.
They also have managed social media for popular consumer products like Bubbies Pickles. In the 20 years they have worked with Bubbies, the company grew from a small regional business to a well-known national brand.
Bright Production’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The family lives in Chuckey, and Petro is operating out of a small office on Tusculum Boulevard.
“We love this town,” he said. “We are so happy to be here.”
For more information about Bright Productions, call 707-585-2088 or visit www.brightproductions.com. On social media, visit “Bright Productions Inc.” on Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, or “brightproductionsinc” on Instagram.