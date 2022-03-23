Close to 40 community members attended the Greeneville City School Board meeting on Tuesday evening to participate in a sit-in demonstration related to bullying and discipline in schools.
The group did not present or speak as part of the meeting, but school system officials were prepared for the extraordinary attendance with additional seating.
Angela Campbell of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance was one of the community members gathered in what she said was a show of solidarity and support for students experiencing racially motivated bullying and harassment in schools.
She said in response to increasing numbers of incidents in recent years both nationally and locally, the group is forming to work with the school system to tackle it locally.
“We are here tonight to demonstrate the community’s support for students,” Campbell said. “We’re not here to attack or retaliate. We want to approach the issue together with school administration and work together in a partnership, and the administration has been receptive and willing to establish a relationship to discuss addressing these issues with training and empathy.”
She said the group hopes to improve issues of bullying of any kind, but after hearing of incidents in local schools such as with students using racial slurs, the group aims to first tackle that issue.
“We want to discuss better methods of dealing with bullying and ultimately to establish more regular avenues of open, face-to-face relationships with teachers,” Campbell said.
Campbell said improving communication, particularly in person, will be key in resolving any issues.
“We want to work together because we’ve all got kids and are a part of this community, so we want to have a decent and civil conversation about these issues so we can work together,” said Bill Edmonds, also with the George Clem Multicultural Alliance, which is supporting the development of the advocacy group with other supportive community members.
The group plans to meet with school system leaders next month to discuss possible next steps.
MEETING BUSINESS
In meeting business, the school board approved the continuation of the tuition-free program at Highland Elementary School, which allows a limited number of students who live outside of the city limits to attend the school for free. Board policy requires that the program be reviewed annually.
The board also approved replacement fire alarms for Hal Henard Elementary School and curtains for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The current fire alarm system at Hal Henard was installed when the school was built in the 1980s, and it has now reached end of life and needs to be replaced, Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller told the board.
She said the project is more expensive because the gym at the school is frequently used by the community and has a high seating capacity.
“We are very proud of how our community uses it, but because of the building use and the capacity of that large gym, we have to have a voice evacuation fire alarm system, and that makes it quite a bit more expensive,” Miller said.
She presented two bids, with the lower bid of a little under $70,000 from Building Systems Technology recommended.
The higher bid was more than double the amount of the low bid, and Miller said there was no clear explanation for the major difference between the two.
“Maybe they are having staffing issues, and BST is just fully staffed right now. We don’t know, but we believe BST is a good solution,” Miller said.
She said the new control panel will not be specific to one brand or system, which will allow some flexibility when repairs are needed in the future.
Two bids for curtain replacement at the NPAC were more similar in amount, with a high bid coming in at about $4,000 more than the low bid.
The board approved a bid from Custom Stage Services for a little over $36,500 to replace all of the curtains on the stage. The replacement is necessary because the existing curtains are no longer adequately fire resistant and cannot be treated due to age and condition.
“This is absolutely a necessity because the existing stage curtains no longer meet flame resistance requirements,” Miller said.
She said the cost would typically be split between the school system and the Town of Greeneville, but funds from the NPAC itself will create a three-way split, with each party paying $12,193.
The curtains will be installed by district and NPAC employees.
The board also approved updates and language revisions to board policies related to purchasing, district credit cards, curriculum development and prevention and treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.
The board also approved a resolution in opposition of a House and Senate bill related to charter schools.
“As a public school system, we are very opposed to charter schools using public money,” Director of Schools Steve Starnes said.
He said HB2833 and SB2168 would allow charter schools to operate in underutilized public school buildings and would reduce the school board’s decision-making autonomy.
“School building common areas are not designed to have two separate schools operating at the same time, applying different rules and schedules in the same building,” Starnes said. “It’s a very invasive situation.”
Starnes also discussed the new proposed state funding formula, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) and presented some of the information from the state, much of which is available online at the state Department of Education website.
Designed to fund individual students, rather than school systems, the proposed new formula will fund a base cost of $6,860 per student, plus additional funding weights added based on a variety of student needs. Students would receive additional funding, calculated as percentages, based on a variety of factors including whether a student is considered economically disadvantaged or has unique learning needs, for example, or based on achievement or enrollment in a high-demand technical course.
“It is very individualized, and it is a funding formula, not a spending plan,” Starnes told the board. “We still have flexibility, but this allows us to take the way we generate state funding and look at individual student needs.”
Starnes shared that based on an estimate from the state based on data reported this year, Greeneville City Schools would receive $24.5 million in funding through TISA in 2023-24, representing a $2.4 million increase over what Starnes said he would expect through the current formula the BEP.
At the start of the meeting, the board also recognized several teachers as teachers of the year and Highland Principal Sheila Newland as principal of the year and heard a report from Greeneville High School Principal Martin McDonald about the high school.
The board will meet in April at the Greene Technology Center following meetings of the Greene County School Board and the Joint Board, which meets quarterly to oversee the technology center.