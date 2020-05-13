A Tennessee Air National Guard aircraft flies over Greeneville on Tuesday as part of a statewide effort to salute medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Aircraft flew over dozens of hospitals and health care facilities throughout the state. The flyovers were part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency, the Air National Guard said. The event coincided with the end of National Nurses Week. More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.