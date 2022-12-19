The first few days of winter are expected to bring potentially “dangerous” cold temperatures and the possibility of snow to Northeast Tennessee.
Overall, however, the state’s climatologist says it’s likely the region will see a winter that’s warmer than average.
The National Weather Service says on its website that “bitterly cold temperatures” will extend into much of the lower 48 states, and this area will not be spared.
“An Arctic like cold wave is expected across the Tennessee valley and southern Appalachians during the upcoming Holiday/Christmas season. Dangerous cold temperatures are anticipated,” the service says.
As of early Monday, the National Weather Service projected high temperatures in the low 40s Monday and mid-40s Tuesday, with lows in the 20s.
On Wednesday, the first day of winter, the agency forecasts a high near 50, with the high Thursday reaching 50.
After that comes the period of potentially dangerous cold weather, and possibly the area’s first snowfall.
The Weather Service predicts Friday’s high will be in the upper 20s, with Saturday’s only around 20 degrees. On Sunday, Christmas Day, the high is forecast to be in the mid-20s.
Low temperatures Friday and Saturday nights are predicted to fall into the single-digits.
The Weather Service says rain could start falling Wednesday night and is likely to continue Thursday before changing to snow early Friday, with a chance of snow continuing throughout the day. Saturday and Sunday, though cold, are expected to be sunny.
SEASONAL FORECAST
Daily weather becomes more difficult to predict the farther into the future one looks, but scientists who study climate patterns and data provide seasonal outlooks.
And for the third straight season, winter will be characterized by the La Niña pattern. That likely means higher-than-normal temperatures for much of the Appalachian Highlands and above average precipitation, according to East Tennessee State University.
“Seasonal forecasts can be pretty tricky and the federal government through the NOAA along with the Farmer’s Almanac and Punxsutawney Phil, don’t always get it right,” said Dr. Andrew Joyner and Wil Tollefson, both members of the Department of Geosciences.
Housed in Ross Hall on the main campus, ETSU is the site of the Tennessee Climate Office.
Joyner, the state’s official climatologist, and Tollefson, the assistant state climatologist, track a range of data to make their predictions. Studying what climate experts call “macro-climatic” patterns, they examine jet stream tracks, historical weather data and more.
“Keep in mind that these are just predictions and averages can be achieved in a variety of ways,” they said. “We will likely have several very cold periods and very warm periods, along with very wet periods and very dry periods throughout the winter season.”
Recent weather changes illustrate their point. The region has been drenched with rain in recent days. That follows a dry November, where parts of the state fell into a drought.
“In a typical La Niña winter, it is warm and dry south of Tennessee and cool and wet north of Tennessee, with our state being the battleground for temperature and precipitation extremes,” they said. “The seasonal forecast for this winter seems to fit this pattern.”