Cary S. Fillers, 53, of 1075 Green Ridge Loop, Afton, was charged Monday morning with theft and drug possession counts by sheriff’s deputies.
Fillers was seen on video on the porch of a house in the 800 block of Green Ridge Loop allegedly taking a children’s four-wheeler and riding it out of the yard toward his home, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
When deputies approached Filers, he attempted to flee in a vehicle but stopped when told to do so.
Fillers was attempting to sell the four-wheeler to a man who did not know it was stolen, the report said.
The Suzuki four-wheeler, valued at $1,300, was located in a barn on Fillers’ property. Found on Fillers during a pat-down search following arrest were a syringe, a bottle cap with blue residue and a blue pill identified by Fillers as oxycodone, the report said.
As Fillers was being placed into a patrol car, he allegedly put the pill in his mouth and swallowed it.
Fillers was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, theft of property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $2,500, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fillers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.